0.4 Co-op and Procedural Terrain Generation

Additions:
- Co-op with friends or random persons (future community dedicated servers are in discusion)
- Procedural Terrain Generation
- Chat system
- Combat Knife
- Barbed Wire
- Zombies and Skeletons can now jump while chasing you
- Items can now be quickly dropped when dragged outside the inventory
- Shotgun
- Small Barn POI
- 3 Types of Loot Boxes found in POIs with unique loot (Regular, Medical, Military)
- POIs have respawnable loot (respawns after 2 min if player is not 100m near the POI)
- Jack O' Lantern and Jack O' Lantern Stand
- Binoculars
- Pistol Ammo, Shotgun Shells
- Chicken Eggs and Cooked Chiken Eggs
- Painting. A very nice piece of art.
- UI menu animations
- Crosshair for Bow, Pistol and Shotgun
Changes:
- Rain has better performance
- Bread give you more hunger points
- Pistol has more durability and requires Bullets
- Pistol is out of the Barrel drop table
- Better glow effect
- Dough now replaces Bread in Crafting Bench. The player needs to cook it to get Bread
- New Hemp icon
- The Crosshair is gone for now
- Changed stack sizes for some foods
- Crafting time has been increased to 6 seconds
- Waypoint now requires 1 Cloth
- Stone is now craftable with 2 Rocks
- Concrete Mixer now requires electricity
Bug fixes:
- Most stuttering issues are solved
- Keybinding should work now
- Mob baits now save
- Horse floating bug
- Various untracked bugs are solved
Changed files in this update