Far Lands update for 23 October 2022

0.4 Co-op and Procedural Terrain Generation

23 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Co-op with friends or random persons (future community dedicated servers are in discusion)
  • Procedural Terrain Generation
  • Chat system
  • Combat Knife
  • Barbed Wire
  • Zombies and Skeletons can now jump while chasing you
  • Items can now be quickly dropped when dragged outside the inventory
  • Shotgun
  • Small Barn POI
  • 3 Types of Loot Boxes found in POIs with unique loot (Regular, Medical, Military)
  • POIs have respawnable loot (respawns after 2 min if player is not 100m near the POI)
  • Jack O' Lantern and Jack O' Lantern Stand
  • Binoculars
  • Pistol Ammo, Shotgun Shells
  • Chicken Eggs and Cooked Chiken Eggs
  • Painting. A very nice piece of art.
  • UI menu animations
  • Crosshair for Bow, Pistol and Shotgun

Changes:

  • Rain has better performance
  • Bread give you more hunger points
  • Pistol has more durability and requires Bullets
  • Pistol is out of the Barrel drop table
  • Better glow effect
  • Dough now replaces Bread in Crafting Bench. The player needs to cook it to get Bread
  • New Hemp icon
  • The Crosshair is gone for now
  • Changed stack sizes for some foods
  • Crafting time has been increased to 6 seconds
  • Waypoint now requires 1 Cloth
  • Stone is now craftable with 2 Rocks
  • Concrete Mixer now requires electricity

Bug fixes:

  • Most stuttering issues are solved
  • Keybinding should work now
  • Mob baits now save
  • Horse floating bug
  • Various untracked bugs are solved

