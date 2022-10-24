Update 1.35

- Ukrainian language added to the game
[GAMEPLAY]
- Completely updated animations for all player characters. Now they display the movements of individual body parts and are much better readable (animations of creatures were not affected)
- Most skills and hits no longer stop the character, but almost always significantly slow down their movement
- Items sold to the Merchant can now be bought back at the same price (before moving to another floor or reloading the location)
- While running, the character now looks in the direction of movement, even if he is fixed on the target
[GENERATION]
- Completely updated appearance of most dungeons. Wall and floor texture resolution increased from 16x16 to 24x24
- "Ancient Executioner" renamed to "Burnt Executioner". Now he can be found not only as a monster champion, but also as a mini-boss
- Generation of the Abandoned Prison has been completely reworked: now it uses manually created rooms (more than 40 rooms)
- Added new rooms for Catacombs
- Added new Treasury
- Added new environment objects; more objects and containers are generated per floor
- Passages to the room in which the player appeared, if possible, will be blocked by doors or barricades
- In the Catacombs and the Prison, you can meet the Merchant right on the floor
[FORTRESS]
- Updated names and descriptions of some buildings
[ITEMS]
- Added a new ring - "Hollow". It has no standard effects, but always gains one additional random effect (or an additional level for the existing effect)
- All axes, arrows and crossbow bolts are now displayed on the character when equipped
- The item "Mage's battle staff" has been renamed to "Arcane staff"
[BALANCE]
- Updated the formula for calculating levels and stats for mini-bosses and monster champions
- Warlock mini-boss got a new attack. Also, after teleporting, he now instantly turns to the target, and his shield can be broken
- Mini-boss Pumpkinhead no longer regenerates health during combat
- The effects "Aura of Endurance" and "Aura of Magic" have been renamed to "Spark of Life" and "Spark of Magic", respectively, and now only affect the character himself
- Goblin Druids can now summon Rats in combat
- Reduced the cost of the building "Circle of Masters"
- The "Inferno" skill now deals significantly more damage to monsters (10% of the total damage per skill level, while before it was +10% to base damage). It also now deals fixed damage to crates and chests
- "Flame Breath" now deals damage after a short delay instead of instantly
- The effectiveness of the "Rumble of Battle" skill now increases by 0.1% per skill level (previously - by 0.5% per 5 levels)
- When resurrected using the Cross of Life, the character instantly deals 10 times the damage of his attack to nearby monsters, but not less than 50 damage (previously this damage was always 50)
- The torch in the character's hands, as well as the "Paralysis" effect, now stop the regeneration of mutants when they are poisoned
- Changed the amount of score points that the player received for killing some monsters
- Decreased wall durability in the Sunken Grotto
[MISC]
- Interaction button position can now be changed
- When completing a descent through the pause screen in the Camp, the character now automatically becomes a survivor, and not abandoned
- The trail behind the character when dashing has become more noticeable
- Updated the sound effects of the fight with the Warlock and the Weaver
- The number of the current floor on the Map (if the character survived and has already played in this location) no longer hides the max. number of floors cleared
- Crates and barrels are a bit smaller
- Added support for 2560x1440 screen resolution
- Redesigned control system (yes, again)
- Redesigned localization system
[FIXED]
- Significantly reduced the loading time of levels in the PC version of the game
- Dash sometimes triggered with a delay or in the wrong direction
- The influence of the level of some bosses on their characteristics was calculated incorrectly
- The speed of restoration of HP and MP depended on the current FPS value
- Access to the locations "Burial Mound" and "Adamantite Garden" did not open after killing the King of Bones
- Bosses "Forgotten Guardian" and "Grim Paladin" did not always level up after killing them
- Some mini-bosses and monster champions could visually "fall through" walls during their attacks
- Slow runes, when activated, not only applied the effect, but also dealt damage
- Effect "Paralysis" worked incorrectly
- Effect "Dark Ritual" worked with a probability of 100% (instead of 10%)
- Poisonous rivers in the Catacombs could poison the character through the wall
- Treasuries might not have bags of coins
Changed files in this update