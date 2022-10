Share · View all patches · Build 9781469 · Last edited 23 October 2022 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Release and Giveaway

Steam got my Version.. so we'll wait. Until then I'll stream on twitch.tv/gudeandi and have a giveaway for Early Access Keys.

The Releasedate gonne be earlier due to vacation. The new date is 28.10.2022 around 8pm.

DLSS

There is now DLSS. Got with my 3080 on 3440x1440 over 50% more FPS.