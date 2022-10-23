- Added an extra skill slot and made some minor adjustments to the player bar layout.
- Remember item type in quick slots, so they auto-refill even if your stack ran out.
- Automatically assign the first picked up consumable to a quick slot during the introduction level.
- Limited the spitting plant reproduction to 2, but also decrease their reproduction cooldown from 6 to 5. So they spawn new plants a bit faster but won't spawn anymore than 2 offsprings.
- Adjusted position of Hunter's Trap sprite on ground.
- Fixed a crash when picking up an item during level transition.
- Fixed a potential issue with mages guild entrance quest when game gets auto-saved after completion.
- Fixed a typo in Mana Shield description.
Of Blades & Tails update for 23 October 2022
Patch 0.10.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update