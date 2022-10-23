 Skip to content

Of Blades & Tails update for 23 October 2022

Patch 0.10.2

Patch 0.10.2 · Build 9781461 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added an extra skill slot and made some minor adjustments to the player bar layout.
  • Remember item type in quick slots, so they auto-refill even if your stack ran out.
  • Automatically assign the first picked up consumable to a quick slot during the introduction level.
  • Limited the spitting plant reproduction to 2, but also decrease their reproduction cooldown from 6 to 5. So they spawn new plants a bit faster but won't spawn anymore than 2 offsprings.
  • Adjusted position of Hunter's Trap sprite on ground.
  • Fixed a crash when picking up an item during level transition.
  • Fixed a potential issue with mages guild entrance quest when game gets auto-saved after completion.
  • Fixed a typo in Mana Shield description.

Changed files in this update

