 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Employee of the Month update for 23 October 2022

1.0.9 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9781453 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some important items reappearing after they've been already delivered
  • Fixed some areas not spawning the player in the correct place
  • Fixed accessing the save button in places you're not supposed to!
  • Fixed a stuck spot
  • Fixed few places where the player is unable to uncrouch

Changed files in this update

Depot 1957231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link