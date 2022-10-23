- Fixed some important items reappearing after they've been already delivered
- Fixed some areas not spawning the player in the correct place
- Fixed accessing the save button in places you're not supposed to!
- Fixed a stuck spot
- Fixed few places where the player is unable to uncrouch
Employee of the Month update for 23 October 2022
1.0.9 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update