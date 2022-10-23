 Skip to content

Rogue Shift update for 23 October 2022

RELEASE NOTES v0.2022.015

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  • New mode - Final Stand - survive as long as you can against escalating waves of enemies in a single zone.
  • New enemy - Drone (robotic flying enemy)

Improvements and Tweaks

  • Indicator is shown as "CRIT" when an enemy takes a Critical Hit.
  • Power Core count is now shown in the HUD. This makes it easier to see if you can activate a device before trying to interact with the device.
  • Reduced the size of teleporters.
  • Slightly raised camera height (explore / combat)
  • Energy bridges are less transparent and a bit darker.
  • Moved a spotlight in Story mode that was causing enemies to get stuck sometimes.
  • Added a spawn particle effect to supply crates, mainly to make spawning of supply crates look better in Final Stand.
  • Doomed Mode renamed to Surival Mode.
  • Added health drops to random loot distribution in Surival mode.
  • When a defence turret is destroyed, the attached power generator is now switched off (no emissive color) and further interaction is prevented.

Balance

  • Doubled the hitpoints of defence turrets.
  • Robot enemies no longer flee when taking damage (Zappy).
  • Further reduced the number of semi-hidden random weapon crates in Story mode, to slow down the weapon unlock progression.

Fixes

  • Fixed random loot not respawning in previous zones in Co-op Doomed.
  • Fixed robotic enemies standing idle instead of shooting, when they target defence turrets.
  • Fixed a bug that caused organic shooting enemies to shoot backwards when the character suddenly moves behind them during the shoot animation.
  • Fixed a route node in Edge of Doom, Survival mode near the mine, that cause the route arrow to point in the wrong direction.
  • Fixed an issue causing the Infected Guard to also benefit from the Selective Fire perk of a player.

Changed files in this update

