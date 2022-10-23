BIG WIPE + HALLOWEEN UPDATE + NEW SPELL SYSTEM - EarlyAccess-B011

Fixes:
- Remover now removes the correct values, to new spell system
- Optimized pathfinding for player
- Pathfinding for each map improved, less stucks
- Inventory Sound fixed on using hotkey tab
- Protectbase cam zoom now initialize correct
- Removed not needed raycasts
- Smaller refactors, improved players energy system
- Maintower empty fix for last beast
- Team inviting bug for multiple invites and aborting on swap team
- Wipe logic improved and corrected: Spells can now be inserted without wiping the profile
- Improved some waypoints of some maps
- Beastpathfinder is now fixed for all maps
- Talentpath texts fixed
Added:
- Spell System: Dynamic spell system, player can now choose the spells for each map. Spells now categorized into the three talentpathes
- Teleport spell for ALL players
- Overclocking spell, ECONOMY spell, overclock mines for faster gathering
- Complete new lighting system for deeper graphics and better visuals
- Wave Display with three new wave icons for display each wave to the player
- Display difficulty on trophyroom with some smaller light effects in difficulty color
- Restart button on protectbase and menu, UX
- Visual effects improved
- UI Elements ALL reworked and polished
- Icons reworked and polished
- Pre Loading of Team Ranking while staying in headquarter (faster loading)
- Display uploaded prestige points in headquarter
- PreAdded the christmas event for implementing it without wiping the profile again
Changed:
- Changed EULA text
- SingleTower: More Damage, Slower Attack Rate
- EffectTower: More Range
- CircleTower: More Damage
- ArealTower: More Damage
- Lifebox: More Health, Less Cost
- Shieldbox: More Shield, Less Cost
- Spawning time for each wave is now faster in late game
- Endgame is now harder
- Apocometica: Lower Range, Lower Impactrange, More Damage, Less Rate
- Talentpaths upgrades now each spell categorie
- Changed Talentpaths effectings
- Profilecontroller style
- On click out of range (spells) the spell is not aborting anymore
