Arrival of Beasts update for 23 October 2022

BIG WIPE + HALLOWEEN UPDATE + NEW SPELL SYSTEM - EarlyAccess-B011

Share · View all patches · Build 9781308 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Remover now removes the correct values, to new spell system
  • Optimized pathfinding for player
  • Pathfinding for each map improved, less stucks
  • Inventory Sound fixed on using hotkey tab
  • Protectbase cam zoom now initialize correct
  • Removed not needed raycasts
  • Smaller refactors, improved players energy system
  • Maintower empty fix for last beast
  • Team inviting bug for multiple invites and aborting on swap team
  • Wipe logic improved and corrected: Spells can now be inserted without wiping the profile
  • Improved some waypoints of some maps
  • Beastpathfinder is now fixed for all maps
  • Talentpath texts fixed

Added:

  • Spell System: Dynamic spell system, player can now choose the spells for each map. Spells now categorized into the three talentpathes
  • Teleport spell for ALL players
  • Overclocking spell, ECONOMY spell, overclock mines for faster gathering
  • Complete new lighting system for deeper graphics and better visuals
  • Wave Display with three new wave icons for display each wave to the player
  • Display difficulty on trophyroom with some smaller light effects in difficulty color
  • Restart button on protectbase and menu, UX
  • Visual effects improved
  • UI Elements ALL reworked and polished
  • Icons reworked and polished
  • Pre Loading of Team Ranking while staying in headquarter (faster loading)
  • Display uploaded prestige points in headquarter
  • PreAdded the christmas event for implementing it without wiping the profile again

Changed:

  • Changed EULA text
  • SingleTower: More Damage, Slower Attack Rate
  • EffectTower: More Range
  • CircleTower: More Damage
  • ArealTower: More Damage
  • Lifebox: More Health, Less Cost
  • Shieldbox: More Shield, Less Cost
  • Spawning time for each wave is now faster in late game
  • Endgame is now harder
  • Apocometica: Lower Range, Lower Impactrange, More Damage, Less Rate
  • Talentpaths upgrades now each spell categorie
  • Changed Talentpaths effectings
  • Profilecontroller style
  • On click out of range (spells) the spell is not aborting anymore

Changed files in this update

