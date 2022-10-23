 Skip to content

Banana Shooter update for 23 October 2022

Pre-Halloween Update ( for fix hackers lobby problem )

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADD

1.Halloween theme cosmetis
2.New crate ( Banana Grave )
3.Show latency in scoreboard
4.We have a Official Website now

FIX

1.Fix hackers lobby
2.Fix Lobby kill leaderboard

CHANGE

1.Almost every maps have changed to Halloween theme

