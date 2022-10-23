Pre-Halloween Update ( for fix hackers lobby problem )

ADD
1.Halloween theme cosmetis
2.New crate ( Banana Grave )
3.Show latency in scoreboard
4.We have a Official Website now
FIX
1.Fix hackers lobby
2.Fix Lobby kill leaderboard
CHANGE
1.Almost every maps have changed to Halloween theme
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1.Halloween theme cosmetis
2.New crate ( Banana Grave )
3.Show latency in scoreboard
4.We have a Official Website now
1.Fix hackers lobby
2.Fix Lobby kill leaderboard
1.Almost every maps have changed to Halloween theme
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update