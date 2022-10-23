 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Europe Empire 2027 update for 23 October 2022

Game update - Europe Empire 2027

Share · View all patches · Build 9781027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with achievements in PC
  • Improve the alliances mechanism.
  • Fixed issues with nuclear weapons.
  • Fixed issues when Artificial Intelligence asking for a ceasefire.
  • Improved game UI, Speed and stability.
    ‎* Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.‎

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...‎
Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎
Thank you,‎
iGindis Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2156542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link