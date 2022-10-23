Game update - Asia Empire 2027

- Fixed issue with achievements in PC
- Improve the alliances mechanism.
- Fixed some maps issues.
- Fixed issues with nuclear weapons.
- Fixed issues when Artificial Intelligence asking for a ceasefire.
- Improved game UI, Speed and stability.
* Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.
We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...
Your support is important to us to continue developing.
Thank you,
iGindis Team
Changed files in this update