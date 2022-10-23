- added 2 more "big mine" structures to Random Map's object pool
- added swinging automatic opening doors (was told impossible)
- adjusted Random Spawn map generation format for blue buildings
- adjusted helicopter propeller spin speed for flicker effect
- adjusted player heights slightly so nobody bumps their heads
- changed dropped item spawns to stick to moving platforms
- changed pickup and death sounds to also play positionally
- fixed corpse bodies floating not going down with platforms
- fixed jittery platform lift movements (buttery smooth now)
- testing: positional hit markers for shots causing damage
Couch Party Game Night update for 23 October 2022
Buttery Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
