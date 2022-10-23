Buttery Updates

 Skip to content

Couch Party Game Night update for 23 October 2022

  • added 2 more "big mine" structures to Random Map's object pool
  • added swinging automatic opening doors (was told impossible)
  • adjusted Random Spawn map generation format for blue buildings
  • adjusted helicopter propeller spin speed for flicker effect
  • adjusted player heights slightly so nobody bumps their heads
  • changed dropped item spawns to stick to moving platforms
  • changed pickup and death sounds to also play positionally
  • fixed corpse bodies floating not going down with platforms
  • fixed jittery platform lift movements (buttery smooth now)
  • testing: positional hit markers for shots causing damage

