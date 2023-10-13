Fortune Rewritten is Out Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

Fortune is now available on Steam!

After months of hardwork, we're super excited to finally say that Fortune Rewritten is official live on Steam! We're already starting to plan future updates for the game, and we can't wait for you to see them in the near future.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2145160/Fortune_Rewritten/

We also plan to monitor the game during the launch for any issues players might experience, so please feel free to tell us any issues you may have.

