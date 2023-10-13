 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fortune: Rewritten update for 13 October 2023

Fortune Rewritten is Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9780939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

Fortune is now available on Steam!

After months of hardwork, we're super excited to finally say that Fortune Rewritten is official live on Steam! We're already starting to plan future updates for the game, and we can't wait for you to see them in the near future.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2145160/Fortune_Rewritten/

We also plan to monitor the game during the launch for any issues players might experience, so please feel free to tell us any issues you may have.

Follow the main developer on Twitter for all updates.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link