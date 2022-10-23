Update v.141.32

- Now the cactus can be used as fuel, all types of cactus are able to burn.
- Added a new item Bottle of Oil, crafted from chopped cactus, cut coconut, and an empty bottle. This bottle is a movement speed buff.
- Added the ability to apply buffs, so far there is one buff for movement speed in the game, a bottle of oil gives an increase in movement speed for 60 seconds.
- The buff is saved and loaded from game saves.
To use a bottle of oil, drag it to the slot and click on it with the middle mouse button.
Changed files in this update