 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Total Factory update for 23 October 2022

Update v.141.32

Share · View all patches · Build 9780876 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now the cactus can be used as fuel, all types of cactus are able to burn.
  • Added a new item Bottle of Oil, crafted from chopped cactus, cut coconut, and an empty bottle. This bottle is a movement speed buff.
  • Added the ability to apply buffs, so far there is one buff for movement speed in the game, a bottle of oil gives an increase in movement speed for 60 seconds.
  • The buff is saved and loaded from game saves.

To use a bottle of oil, drag it to the slot and click on it with the middle mouse button.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2132571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link