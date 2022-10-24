Patch notes: v0.6.111 (2022.10.23)

v0.6.111 (2022.10.23)
- [Feature] Add new Story Event: Construction Failure
- [Balance] Increase chance of alien life forms on all planets
- [Balance] Increase probability of crawler taxi event (nobody had it ever)
- [Bug] Fix some navigation failure reasons showing up untranslated
- [Bug] Fix "Open Directory" buttons would not work on Linux / OSX
- [Bug] Fix C# code stripping would still be performed
- [Bug] Fix story generator would fail to load saved ongoing story events if they were added by external mods
- [Bug] Fix some systems would get an exception when trying to set job worker thread counts, preventing the game from loading correctly
- [Bug] Fix "One Of Us" achievement would not unlock
- [Bug] Fix a few internal edge case exceptions
Changed files in this update