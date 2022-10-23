 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SpritePile 2.0 update for 23 October 2022

Engine update, and minor fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9780800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! I hope if that if you've been using SpritePile 2.0 that it has been a pleasant experience so far.

I'm aware of some of issues people have been experiencing and I'm hoping this update addresses all of them.

The initial release/hotfix of SpritePile 2.0 was on a semi-stable build of Game Maker Studio but since then they've cleaned it up a lot and so I spent some time upgrading this project to the latest version.

You'll likely see some performance improvements!

The rectangle tool also shows the current width/height, this feature will make its way into other tools pretty soon, but I wanted to rush out this engine update while I had time.

Changed files in this update

SpritePile 2.0 Content Depot 1757121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link