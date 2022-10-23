- Added Chinese language support - not officially supported, as this is still a WIP
- Balanced SMG and revolver recoil
- Various bug fixes
The Wall update for 23 October 2022
Patch 1.2.6 - Chinese Translations, Bug Fixes, Balances
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 719201
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update