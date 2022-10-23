 Skip to content

The Wall update for 23 October 2022

Patch 1.2.6 - Chinese Translations, Bug Fixes, Balances

Share · View all patches · Build 9780735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Chinese language support - not officially supported, as this is still a WIP
  • Balanced SMG and revolver recoil
  • Various bug fixes

