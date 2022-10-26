 Skip to content

Song of Farca update for 26 October 2022

Achievement fix

Build 9780670

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Farca city!

We got reports that some Windows players had trouble with achievements sync/obtaining, and this update fixes the issue. Keep on achieving!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1435670/Song_of_Farca/

