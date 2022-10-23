- [NEW FEATURE] Added volume adjustment function for music and sound effects
- [New function] Added volume adjustment function and window adjustment function to the settings button in the battle interface
- [Numerical optimization] The enemy's discard skills in Chapter 2 can only discard at most 1 card
- [Sound optimization] Added the sound effect of getting shield
- [Logic optimization] Stop BGM when you die
- [Bug Fix] The purchase button of the card in the store is clicked to fix the area
- [Bug Repair] Fixed the gold coin click area in the settlement interface
- [Bug Repair] Fixed the bug that the enemy's armor reduction skills were invalid
- [Bug Repair] Fixed a bug that gold coins on the map interface can only display 3 digits
- [Artistic optimization] Changed the icons of Warrior Soul Eater and Battle Axe
- [Art optimization] Adventure background replacement
- [Artistic optimization] UI adjustment of spellcasting
V0.6.26 Added volume adjustment function for music and sound effects
