1.28c ANNIVERSARY

⦁ Fix for a rare situation that a player can stuck in a tutorial of the main game

⦁ UI trade fixes

⦁ Improved display of the wilting icon on plants - removal of situations in which the icon was not displayed but should

⦁ Improved fast stacking of items in boxes when moving them - fast relocation now correctly finds items to stack and stacks them together

⦁ Fix prepper dialogue during Agent inspection that displayed at an inappropriate time after completing an agent's visit

⦁ Eat all mechanics improved - now only eats enough to be full

⦁ Adding sounds to upgrade your car in the desert

⦁ The weather can no longer be checked on Bob's radio

⦁ Fix a bug that could have caused a black screen while sleeping that prevented from playing further

⦁ Improved automatic activation of dialogs by neighbors, which could sometimes interrupt other relevant dialogues

⦁ Hallowowin Flyer and Scarecrow Appearance in the Forest is now delayed until Day 3 in the game

⦁ other minor bug fixes

