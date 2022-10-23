- Fixed an error when setting up irrigation in the large stage.
- Fixed an animation error of the gardener in outdoor plants.
- Fixed minor bugs.
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 23 October 2022
Update 0.17.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
