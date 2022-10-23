 Skip to content

Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 23 October 2022

Update 0.17.13

Build 9780525

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an error when setting up irrigation in the large stage.
  • Fixed an animation error of the gardener in outdoor plants.
  • Fixed minor bugs.

