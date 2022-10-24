 Skip to content

Hotel Magnate update for 24 October 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.7.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed a small UI button issue with creative mode settings on start menu
  • Fixed an issue in Creative mode where the hotel star level would revert to 0 and stop guests from spawning

