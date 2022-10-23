RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 23 Update Log Ver. 1.1.6

- Update all the drawings, making the painting style more uniform
- Modify the game logic mechanism, male and female protagonists can get at the same time, and modify the 2 prince bugs
- Fix some of the bugs raised by previous players
- Modify the strategy and fun of some levels
- modify the prologue of the resurrection staff, making the value of the resurrection staff more precious
Second preview (there should be music here)
Linkage with the second Yuan ancient style game "Chivalry Road Song
New magic cave level, otherworldly visitor 1, otherworldly visitor 1
Changed files in this update