 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 23 October 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 23 Update Log Ver. 1.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9780370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Update all the drawings, making the painting style more uniform
  2. Modify the game logic mechanism, male and female protagonists can get at the same time, and modify the 2 prince bugs
  3. Fix some of the bugs raised by previous players
  4. Modify the strategy and fun of some levels
  5. modify the prologue of the resurrection staff, making the value of the resurrection staff more precious

Second preview (there should be music here)
Linkage with the second Yuan ancient style game "Chivalry Road Song
New magic cave level, otherworldly visitor 1, otherworldly visitor 1

Changed files in this update

Depot 1902791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link