v0.1.296 (10/23/2022)
Changes:
- Changed the research recipe for technologies Gas storage and Liquid storage
- Localization and text, some edits
- Now, when the game is paused, the effects sounds will be muted
- Increased the cost of buildings Steam Power Plant, Steam Factory
- The recipe for the production of Solid Fuel has been changed. The recipe has been simplified.
- Energy intensity of Solid fuel increased by 3 times
- Completely reworked the technology tree, now it has become more linear
Added:
- Added forest resource recovery cycle (need testing)
- Added an indication that the web system is overloaded if it has more than 500 elements
Corrected:
- Fixed the problem of missing weather sounds
- Fixed a bug when, after loading, items in the inventory of buildings were rotated
- Fixed a bug when during the activity of the removal of buildings function it was impossible to rotate the camera without disabling this function
- Fixed a problem where it was possible to place an inaccessible unit module (for example, head or wheels) in a virtual container
- Fixed animation of the cargo shuttle after taking the container
- Fixed a problem when after the cargo shuttle took the cargo from the marketplace, the process was not removed from the queue list in the trade window
