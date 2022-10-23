 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Last World Playtest update for 23 October 2022

v0.1.296 (10/23/2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 9780192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.1.296 (10/23/2022)

Changes:

  1. Changed the research recipe for technologies Gas storage and Liquid storage
  2. Localization and text, some edits
  3. Now, when the game is paused, the effects sounds will be muted
  4. Increased the cost of buildings Steam Power Plant, Steam Factory
  5. The recipe for the production of Solid Fuel has been changed. The recipe has been simplified.
  6. Energy intensity of Solid fuel increased by 3 times
  7. Completely reworked the technology tree, now it has become more linear

Added:

  1. Added forest resource recovery cycle (need testing)
  2. Added an indication that the web system is overloaded if it has more than 500 elements

Corrected:

  1. Fixed the problem of missing weather sounds
  2. Fixed a bug when, after loading, items in the inventory of buildings were rotated
  3. Fixed a bug when during the activity of the removal of buildings function it was impossible to rotate the camera without disabling this function
  4. Fixed a problem where it was possible to place an inaccessible unit module (for example, head or wheels) in a virtual container
  5. Fixed animation of the cargo shuttle after taking the container
  6. Fixed a problem when after the cargo shuttle took the cargo from the marketplace, the process was not removed from the queue list in the trade window

Changed files in this update

Depot 2015901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link