Bibots update for 23 October 2022

Hotfix

Build 9780141

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix patch is out:

Fixed a bug where the time played in previous playthroughs for every biome was kept in the timestamps calculation, making the time doors unable to be opened after subsequent playthroughs.

