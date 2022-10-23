- Fixed the main menu causing error screens.
- Made a bunch of coding progress, extending the finalized content to the end of the 4th sex scene. About 15% of the game is now done.
Slimy Sextet update for 23 October 2022
Prerelease 0.9.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
