Total Factory update for 23 October 2022

Improvements :D

Total Factory update for 23 October 2022 · Build 9780095

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today without gifs ːcozyhitman2ː

  • All buttons on the main interface of the game have been repositioned, now it's hard to confuse the dash button with a quick slot :F
  • Now the button for picking up items from the conveyor, filling the bottle with water, watering the plant (suddenly: this is the same button) is visible near the character when such an opportunity appears.
  • Fixed a bug when it wrote "no ammunition" although they were.
  • Now in the description of the item it writes additional information about additional actions with them (move, split).
  • Now the top of the screen always shows the number of plasma cells that you have, you can also click the blue eye to add a plasma cell recipe to the tracking recipe.

