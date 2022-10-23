Improvements :D

Today without gifs ːcozyhitman2ː
- All buttons on the main interface of the game have been repositioned, now it's hard to confuse the dash button with a quick slot :F
- Now the button for picking up items from the conveyor, filling the bottle with water, watering the plant (suddenly: this is the same button) is visible near the character when such an opportunity appears.
- Fixed a bug when it wrote "no ammunition" although they were.
- Now in the description of the item it writes additional information about additional actions with them (move, split).
- Now the top of the screen always shows the number of plasma cells that you have, you can also click the blue eye to add a plasma cell recipe to the tracking recipe.
Changed files in this update