 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Asteroid update for 23 October 2022

Asteroid: Pre-SEASON v1.1.5 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9780021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello travelers,

Here are the Asteroid: Pre-SEASON v1.1.5 patch notes!

  • We fixed an issue with the cursor: prior to this patch it did not correctly follow the position of the mouse pointer or the right analog stick (when using a controller) once it reached the edge of the screen, locking the cursor in that position for a short time.
  • Minor bugs fixed.

COMING WITH THE NEXT PATCHES

  • A graphic restyle of the main menu is foreseen.
  • A modernization of the controller control system is planned, allowing the movement of the sticks at 360 ° instead of the only 8 directions available and improving the use of the control buttons.
  • New ships are coming for purchase in the Shop.
  • New Events are coming.
  • Bug fixes found in development and reported by users.

We hope you will continue to enjoy Asteroid!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2020851
  • Loading history…
Depot 2020853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link