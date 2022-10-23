Hello travelers,
Here are the Asteroid: Pre-SEASON v1.1.5 patch notes!
- We fixed an issue with the cursor: prior to this patch it did not correctly follow the position of the mouse pointer or the right analog stick (when using a controller) once it reached the edge of the screen, locking the cursor in that position for a short time.
- Minor bugs fixed.
COMING WITH THE NEXT PATCHES
- A graphic restyle of the main menu is foreseen.
- A modernization of the controller control system is planned, allowing the movement of the sticks at 360 ° instead of the only 8 directions available and improving the use of the control buttons.
- New ships are coming for purchase in the Shop.
- New Events are coming.
- Bug fixes found in development and reported by users.
We hope you will continue to enjoy Asteroid!
Changed files in this update