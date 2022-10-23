 Skip to content

Blacken Slash update for 23 October 2022

Entangled – Changelog 1.3

Changelog 1.3

ADDED

  • New ENTANGLER set; with it every time you lose health, the enemies lose as much. Also it gives you the MASOCHISM skill to damage yourself and makes you regenerate health every time you eliminate an enemy!

CHANGED

  • Reworked the spawner / lightning tile highlights yet another time to increase readability
  • Removed the warning icon from the player in exit levels, instead the turns left are also shown above the exit

FIXED

  • With the last update I accidentally displayed the install button on items in the archive during the game – which is fixed now! :-P
  • Made the new help overlay a bit more narrow so you can close it more easily on mobile
  • When using the back button from the new game screen the title screen no longer loses focus
  • At the end of the demo, the screens are properly layered again

