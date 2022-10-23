 Skip to content

Mushroom Card RPG update for 23 October 2022

v1.04, more options in script setting

New feature

  • Script can set whether to allow manual saving.

  • Script can set whether to enable hero team death saving.

  • Script can set whether to display specific HP value in combat.

