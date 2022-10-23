v1.04, more options in script setting

New feature
-
Script can set whether to allow manual saving.
-
Script can set whether to enable hero team death saving.
-
Script can set whether to display specific HP value in combat.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Script can set whether to allow manual saving.
Script can set whether to enable hero team death saving.
Script can set whether to display specific HP value in combat.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update