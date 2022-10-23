Patch 0.5.2 Released

New Weapon: Hatchets / Blessed Hatchet

Fused Weapons Added: Bolt Blade / Clash.

You can now lock your faced direction separately from the direction you're moving in. Hold R2/Shift to do so, it will help to turn on the facing arrow indicators in the options menu.

Controller Support is moving along. I am hoping the change I'm putting in now will make most controllers work 90% of the time. It's missing some QoL that allows quicker navigating through menus and visual indicators. If you cannot use a controller I would love that feedback - please let me know in the properties under Further Still: Survivors > Properties > Controller that you aren't overriding and aren't using "Steam Input".

Countless small tweaks and bug fixes

A few days ago we hit 1 month in Early Access. I might not have kept up the updates on the Steam page showing the updates because it has been rapid fire. During this time I've added:

The Fuse weapon system

The Weapon trait upgrade system

Added enemy debuffs & weapon traits

The Gambler NPC

The Nether level

The Power system - 20+ Powers

8 Weapons + 7 Morphs

Countless UI changes and additions

10 Items

10 Mage Spells

Rebalances/reworked difficulty curve

And I'm probably forgetting a lot. The point being that there has been a decent clip at which new stuff is being added, fixed and iterated on.

Even looking at the screenshots in the Steam screenshot carousel shows off a ton of visual changes and overhauls. It's quite interesting how much the core game has changed over this short period.

What's been exciting is that this level of workload seems to be easily sustainable and I see it continuing. I already have a couple half done systems that I feel will really round out the whole game loop and get the game closer to looking like a complete experience... and not just a web game.

I am incredibly thankful for everyone who has played the game, left a review or feedback or reached out in some way to offer advice, ideas or some kind words.

Next month I hope I have something a little bit more inciteful to share alongside a huge list of improvement and additions to the game!