 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wormhole Adventurer update for 23 October 2022

Hotfix 8

Share · View all patches · Build 9779729 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the issue of incorrect pixel perfect camera size when going from windowed to fullscreen, and vice versa.
  • Corrected a spelling error in Exploring space missions.
  • When docked and viewing missions, complete ones now show green and incomplete ones show orange.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1959941
  • Loading history…
Depot 1959942
  • Loading history…
Depot 1959943
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link