- Fixed the issue of incorrect pixel perfect camera size when going from windowed to fullscreen, and vice versa.
- Corrected a spelling error in Exploring space missions.
- When docked and viewing missions, complete ones now show green and incomplete ones show orange.
Wormhole Adventurer update for 23 October 2022
Hotfix 8
