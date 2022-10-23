Update 0.18.2.9 - Homing Torpedoes

Torpedoes
- torpedo trail made slightly more prominent.
- torpedo indicators simplified to colored distance markers only, for now.
- torpedo full acceleration now held for 75% of the travel phase.
- armed torpedoes will now thrust-vector towards drones they choose nearest to their line of sight.
- torpedo acceleration profile changed, larger torpedoes = longer ranged & faster.
- torpedo damage profile changed, large torpedoes will only do 2x more damage than smalls, roughly.
- torpedo rotational dampening has been greatly lowered, launch spin will matter a lot now.
Camera
- the camera chases the drone more closely now, should be harder to push the drone you're piloting off-camera.
- camera zoom step doubled, 4 zoom stages in & out now allowed.
- camera starting view angle increased 50%.
Enemies
- enemy difficulty lowered considerably, reaching wave 5 should be attainable with most drone designs now.
- enemy designs now have shield boosters, greenhorn & yellowdog have been given more firepower.
Bugs
- bugfix: shield module wasn't correctly textured outside of the drone builder.
- bugfix: shield module selection hitbox in drone builder was too small.
- bugfix: shadow banding should be less frequent but unfortunately still present sometimes when a new world is generated - regenerating the world / starting another attempt usually fixes it, we're still looking into a permanent solution.
