Rikki Kuu update for 23 October 2022

Update 0.18.2.9 - Homing Torpedoes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Torpedoes
  • torpedo trail made slightly more prominent.
  • torpedo indicators simplified to colored distance markers only, for now.
  • torpedo full acceleration now held for 75% of the travel phase.
  • armed torpedoes will now thrust-vector towards drones they choose nearest to their line of sight.
  • torpedo acceleration profile changed, larger torpedoes = longer ranged & faster.
  • torpedo damage profile changed, large torpedoes will only do 2x more damage than smalls, roughly.
  • torpedo rotational dampening has been greatly lowered, launch spin will matter a lot now.
Camera
  • the camera chases the drone more closely now, should be harder to push the drone you're piloting off-camera.
  • camera zoom step doubled, 4 zoom stages in & out now allowed.
  • camera starting view angle increased 50%.
Enemies
  • enemy difficulty lowered considerably, reaching wave 5 should be attainable with most drone designs now.
  • enemy designs now have shield boosters, greenhorn & yellowdog have been given more firepower.
Bugs
  • bugfix: shield module wasn't correctly textured outside of the drone builder.
  • bugfix: shield module selection hitbox in drone builder was too small.
  • bugfix: shadow banding should be less frequent but unfortunately still present sometimes when a new world is generated - regenerating the world / starting another attempt usually fixes it, we're still looking into a permanent solution.

