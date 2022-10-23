 Skip to content

Stardeus update for 23 October 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.110 (2022.10.23)

  • [Balance] "Capsule Bomb" event will be treated as "heavy disaster"
  • [Balance] Add Hauling capability to Sentry drones (with 0 priority, player should override)
  • [Balance] Reduce the number of Cats that can spawn in certain events
  • [Performance] Fix memory bloat where too many pathfinding instances were being created and kept alive
  • [Performance] Reduce flood fill multi threading and CPU consumption
  • [Performance] Minor pathfinding performance improvements
  • [Bug] Fix AI bug where humans / pets would get stuck in certain states when game was running at high speed with many ongoing construction tasks
  • [Bug] Fix "Copy Config" would always paste the configuration to all devices between the copied and the pasted one
  • [Bug] Fix raiders could be switched from "fighting" to "working" state
  • [Bug] Fix Radial Menu submenus could reorder themselves in unpredictable ways depending on available/unlocked tech

