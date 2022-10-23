 Skip to content

WasteLand Express 废土快递 update for 23 October 2022

一些存档相关优化

Share · View all patches · Build 9779481

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-增加了自动存档
每次进入城市会自动存档
自动存档保持3个，多的会被覆盖
-一些存档相关优化
增加了存档页面按时间排序
增加了存档期间的提示
增加了成就损坏无法启动

【注】存档期间请务必不要强退，否则可能坏档

