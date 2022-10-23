-增加了自动存档
每次进入城市会自动存档
自动存档保持3个，多的会被覆盖
-一些存档相关优化
增加了存档页面按时间排序
增加了存档期间的提示
增加了成就损坏无法启动
【注】存档期间请务必不要强退，否则可能坏档
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-增加了自动存档
每次进入城市会自动存档
自动存档保持3个，多的会被覆盖
-一些存档相关优化
增加了存档页面按时间排序
增加了存档期间的提示
增加了成就损坏无法启动
【注】存档期间请务必不要强退，否则可能坏档
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update