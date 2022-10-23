 Skip to content

Gravity Flux update for 23 October 2022

v0.35

Last edited by Wendy

Some nice updates I think some people will like

Fixed some issues with the controller join screen

  • Escape key to go back
  • Labels to show B/X to go back as well
  • Labels to show when locked in, press A/Z to confirm
    Other Stuff
  • Escape to quit from main menu
  • Volume control settings persist in game and get saved!
  • The internal settings and stats file now upgrades itself gracefully without losing data
  • Green select pane reduced transparency so you can still see player colour well enough

