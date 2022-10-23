Some nice updates I think some people will like
Fixed some issues with the controller join screen
- Escape key to go back
- Labels to show B/X to go back as well
- Labels to show when locked in, press A/Z to confirm
Other Stuff
- Escape to quit from main menu
- Volume control settings persist in game and get saved!
- The internal settings and stats file now upgrades itself gracefully without losing data
- Green select pane reduced transparency so you can still see player colour well enough
Changed files in this update