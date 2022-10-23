 Skip to content

Ancient Witch Arena update for 23 October 2022

Ancient Witch Arena - Update 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9779283 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix the mobile bug(Further feedback may be required.)

Movement speed of all heroes increased.

Endless mode boss HP increased by 25%

Running skills improved to 5%.

