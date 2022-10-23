 Skip to content

Paladin's Oath update for 23 October 2022

[v1.8] Support for Custom Scenarios + new Scenario 'Hostages'

Share · View all patches · Build 9779241 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Scenario "Hostages"

Liberate the Bazaar that has been taken hostage. You can download the new scenario from within the game Mods options.

Quality of Life Improvements

  • (HUD) Show Num Wounds and Handsize in KO status panel
  • (Market) Show refresh conditions in each market panel
  • (Settings) Auto-download subscribed mods from Steam on game start
  • (Settings) Default "Keep old saves" to true
  • (Home) Load previously completed saves faster

Fixes

  • (Crusade) Main menu button not working when reloading completed saves
  • (Exploration) Conqueror shield not displaying the right player

Modding

  • Enable creating custom Scenarios (via mods) - check the guides and wiki for details.
  • Fixed errors displayed when uploading mods
  • Mod dev panel also shows for scenarios (allowing script reload)

