[v1.8] Support for Custom Scenarios + new Scenario 'Hostages'

New Scenario "Hostages"
Liberate the Bazaar that has been taken hostage. You can download the new scenario from within the game Mods options.
Quality of Life Improvements
- (HUD) Show Num Wounds and Handsize in KO status panel
- (Market) Show refresh conditions in each market panel
- (Settings) Auto-download subscribed mods from Steam on game start
- (Settings) Default "Keep old saves" to true
- (Home) Load previously completed saves faster
Fixes
- (Crusade) Main menu button not working when reloading completed saves
- (Exploration) Conqueror shield not displaying the right player
Modding
- Enable creating custom Scenarios (via mods) - check the guides and wiki for details.
- Fixed errors displayed when uploading mods
- Mod dev panel also shows for scenarios (allowing script reload)
