- Changed the ability to gain experience points without having to defeat a boss to unlock it.
- Fixed bug that enables all weapons and makes it impossible to level them up.
- Enemy stats are balanced
- Fixed some sounds that were not played correctly.
Throb of Lovegirl: A Ero Waifu TD update for 23 October 2022
Update Notes for 22 Oct
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update