Throb of Lovegirl: A Ero Waifu TD update for 23 October 2022

Update Notes for 22 Oct

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the ability to gain experience points without having to defeat a boss to unlock it.
  • Fixed bug that enables all weapons and makes it impossible to level them up.
  • Enemy stats are balanced
  • Fixed some sounds that were not played correctly.

