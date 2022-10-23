- BG No Collision Blocks can go lower than .5 size
- Quad + Cubic bezier line generation
- Width option for bezier line generation
- Rotation event pivot option
- Bezier child node change position in bezier option
- Added Gate block
- Fixed no events set + start = infinite loop
- Fixed queued events running after editor stop
Cleaning The System update for 23 October 2022
1.18.2 - Level Editor Changes 2
