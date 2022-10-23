 Skip to content

Cleaning The System update for 23 October 2022

1.18.2 - Level Editor Changes 2

Build 9779179

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • BG No Collision Blocks can go lower than .5 size
  • Quad + Cubic bezier line generation
  • Width option for bezier line generation
  • Rotation event pivot option
  • Bezier child node change position in bezier option
  • Added Gate block
  • Fixed no events set + start = infinite loop
  • Fixed queued events running after editor stop

