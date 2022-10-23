 Skip to content

BDSM Apocalypse update for 23 October 2022

Update to 0.2.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9779123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new:
-New scenes for both routes
-New Missions
-Combat balance tweaks

Join us on Discord to discuss and report bugs/suggestions.

Changed files in this update

