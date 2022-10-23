Patch Notes for v1.1.1
Changes:
- Block and Block All Lv 2 block amount increased from 4 to 5
- Block and Block All Lv 3 block amount increased from 5 to 7
- Block lv3 now has return
- Protect and Protect All ap cost increased from 1 to 2
- Protect and Protect All Lv 1 block amount increased from 5 to 10
- Protect and Protect All Lv 2 block amount increased from 7 to 14
- Protect All Lv 3 block amount increased from 9 to 18
- Protect lv 3 now has return and amount increased from 9 to 14
- Reinforce all levels increased amount gained of block per [ap] by 1
- Stone Skin Lv 1,2,3 block increased from 6 to 8
- Stone Skin Lv 1 removed the ‘remove shock’ condition
- Stone Skin Lv 2 added the ‘remove shock’ condition
- Stone Skin Lv 3 added the ‘remove shock & remove burn’ condition
- Fortify and Fortify All lv 1,2,3 now removes Fragile
- Fortify and Fortify All Lv 2 block amount increased from 15 to 16
- Fortify and Fortify All Lv 3 block amount increased from 20 to 22
- Fortify Lv 3 removes poison
- Fortify All Lv 3 removes bleed
- Reinforce lv3 removes burn
- Thornmail lv3 no longer has forget
- Howl Lv 2 block amount increased from 4 to 5
- Howl Lv 3 block amount increased from 5 to 7
- Frenzy lv 1,2,3 fragile gained increased to 2
- Frenzy lv 3 now removes block and feeble
