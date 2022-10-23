 Skip to content

Relapse update for 23 October 2022

v1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9779032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Block and Block All Lv 2 block amount increased from 4 to 5
  • Block and Block All Lv 3 block amount increased from 5 to 7
  • Block lv3 now has return
  • Protect and Protect All ap cost increased from 1 to 2
  • Protect and Protect All Lv 1 block amount increased from 5 to 10
  • Protect and Protect All Lv 2 block amount increased from 7 to 14
  • Protect All Lv 3 block amount increased from 9 to 18
  • Protect lv 3 now has return and amount increased from 9 to 14
  • Reinforce all levels increased amount gained of block per [ap] by 1
  • Stone Skin Lv 1,2,3 block increased from 6 to 8
  • Stone Skin Lv 1 removed the ‘remove shock’ condition
  • Stone Skin Lv 2 added the ‘remove shock’ condition
  • Stone Skin Lv 3 added the ‘remove shock & remove burn’ condition
  • Fortify and Fortify All lv 1,2,3 now removes Fragile
  • Fortify and Fortify All Lv 2 block amount increased from 15 to 16
  • Fortify and Fortify All Lv 3 block amount increased from 20 to 22
  • Fortify Lv 3 removes poison
  • Fortify All Lv 3 removes bleed
  • Reinforce lv3 removes burn
  • Thornmail lv3 no longer has forget
  • Howl Lv 2 block amount increased from 4 to 5
  • Howl Lv 3 block amount increased from 5 to 7
  • Frenzy lv 1,2,3 fragile gained increased to 2
  • Frenzy lv 3 now removes block and feeble

