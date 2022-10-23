 Skip to content

Wilderplace update for 23 October 2022

v1.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey! This is the first post-release patch that introduces new content.

  • Adds a new monument near the edge of Dreamer's Grounds that unlocks fast travel.
  • Minor level and dialogue tweaks.

