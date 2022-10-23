- Fixed player character reaction to grenade explosion, camera shaking added
- Added voice acting for story characters throughout the main story (WIP)
- Chapter 4 now ends correctly - added previously missing level 'Gam-Palace'
- Fixed bugs in some dialogues, due to which the conversation went to the uncorrect lines
- Improved the first appearance of the agent at the 'Market' level
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 23 October 2022
Patch 0.7.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
