SALVATIONLAND update for 23 October 2022

Patch 0.7.4

Patch 0.7.4 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed player character reaction to grenade explosion, camera shaking added
  • Added voice acting for story characters throughout the main story (WIP)
  • Chapter 4 now ends correctly - added previously missing level 'Gam-Palace'
  • Fixed bugs in some dialogues, due to which the conversation went to the uncorrect lines
  • Improved the first appearance of the agent at the 'Market' level
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

