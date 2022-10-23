 Skip to content

City Block Builder update for 23 October 2022

Patch Notes v0.06

Patch Notes v0.06
Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone,

We’ve still got a lot cooking but wanted to provide an update in anticipation of more in-depth staff AI behavior.

Staff + UI

  • Staff UI has been updated to reflect some current stats.
  • New UI for hiring staff and viewing current employees.
  • Added a hireable staff talent pool. When the game starts, there are a limited number of staff that you can hire from each category (security is still not implemented yet).
  • There are varying qualities of staff determined by two new stats: mobility and efficiency. Mobility affects how fast staff can walk and efficiency affects how fast tasks are completed such as cooking, cleaning, and repairing.
  • Staff now have daily wages, and their overall quality affects how much they have to be paid, with some variance. Hire costs are also affected by this.
  • The talent pool is refreshed every day at midnight.
  • Staff from previous saves will have default values but future staff hired will be part of this randomized talent pool.
  • We would like to add a leveling and unique trait system for staff but they are currently not implemented yet. As of now we just have a couple placeholder non-functional traits.

Performance

  • Starting the game from the menu should be faster now.

