Patch Notes v0.06

Hey everyone,
We’ve still got a lot cooking but wanted to provide an update in anticipation of more in-depth staff AI behavior.
Staff + UI
- Staff UI has been updated to reflect some current stats.
- New UI for hiring staff and viewing current employees.
- Added a hireable staff talent pool. When the game starts, there are a limited number of staff that you can hire from each category (security is still not implemented yet).
- There are varying qualities of staff determined by two new stats: mobility and efficiency. Mobility affects how fast staff can walk and efficiency affects how fast tasks are completed such as cooking, cleaning, and repairing.
- Staff now have daily wages, and their overall quality affects how much they have to be paid, with some variance. Hire costs are also affected by this.
- The talent pool is refreshed every day at midnight.
- Staff from previous saves will have default values but future staff hired will be part of this randomized talent pool.
- We would like to add a leveling and unique trait system for staff but they are currently not implemented yet. As of now we just have a couple placeholder non-functional traits.
Performance
- Starting the game from the menu should be faster now.
Changed files in this update