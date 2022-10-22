 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 22 October 2022

Update 108.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9778708 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone off modified materials, texture and added LOD to the TLVL2 Map Landscape, and improvements to the LODS of rocks and plants.

-Added and adjusted new map areas
-Improved network and graphics
-Improved map materials
-Added less memory usage
-Improved network performance
-new HUD added to the game.

Animals

Hyena


-Added weight to the Hyena
-Adjust Hyena's damage
-Adjust Hyena's life
-Added Hyena Footprints
-Ability to track the animal when it is bitten by the hyena
-Hyena footsteps sound

Lions


-Improved Lion Spin
-Adjusted Lion damage
-Adjusted Lion Skins Colors

Leopard


-Adjust Leopard Damage
-Adjusted Leopard Skins Colors

Legacy Pack
-Added new Hyena skins
-Added new Giraffe skins
-Added Shoebill Skins

For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

