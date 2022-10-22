Update 108.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9778708 · Last edited 22 October 2022 – 23:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone off modified materials, texture and added LOD to the TLVL2 Map Landscape, and improvements to the LODS of rocks and plants.

-Added and adjusted new map areas

-Improved network and graphics

-Improved map materials

-Added less memory usage

-Improved network performance

-new HUD added to the game.

Animals

Hyena



-Added weight to the Hyena

-Adjust Hyena's damage

-Adjust Hyena's life

-Added Hyena Footprints

-Ability to track the animal when it is bitten by the hyena

-Hyena footsteps sound

Lions



-Improved Lion Spin

-Adjusted Lion damage

-Adjusted Lion Skins Colors

Leopard



-Adjust Leopard Damage

-Adjusted Leopard Skins Colors

Legacy Pack

-Added new Hyena skins

-Added new Giraffe skins

-Added Shoebill Skins

For more information and details log into our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

