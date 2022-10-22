Update 108.0

Hello everyone off modified materials, texture and added LOD to the TLVL2 Map Landscape, and improvements to the LODS of rocks and plants.
-Added and adjusted new map areas
-Improved network and graphics
-Improved map materials
-Added less memory usage
-Improved network performance
-new HUD added to the game.
Animals
Hyena
-Added weight to the Hyena
-Adjust Hyena's damage
-Adjust Hyena's life
-Added Hyena Footprints
-Ability to track the animal when it is bitten by the hyena
-Hyena footsteps sound
Lions
-Improved Lion Spin
-Adjusted Lion damage
-Adjusted Lion Skins Colors
Leopard
-Adjust Leopard Damage
-Adjusted Leopard Skins Colors
Legacy Pack
-Added new Hyena skins
-Added new Giraffe skins
-Added Shoebill Skins
For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
Changed files in this update