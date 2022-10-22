 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ever Seen A Cat? update for 22 October 2022

Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9778581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix aims to fix a data issue in the recent 1.2.0 patch.

  • Fixed a data loss issue with Steam cloud sync.
  • Fixed an issue with options not taking mouse input during selection screen.

Changed files in this update

Ever Seen A Cat? Content Depot 1733061
  • Loading history…
Depot 1733062
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link