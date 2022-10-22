This hotfix aims to fix a data issue in the recent 1.2.0 patch.
- Fixed a data loss issue with Steam cloud sync.
- Fixed an issue with options not taking mouse input during selection screen.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This hotfix aims to fix a data issue in the recent 1.2.0 patch.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update