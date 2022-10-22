 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 22 October 2022

Beta Update 2022.10.22

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 22 October 2022

Beta Update 2022.10.22

  • Tweaked shield VFX colors.
  • Added a note when loading a custom starter ship for Career mode that explains that blueprint costs have been added to the ship prices.
  • Minor fixes to the Russian translation.
  • A couple of built-in ship updates.
  • Bugfix: Crew sprites could get "stuck" in Engine Rooms after the crew leaves it.
  • Bugfix: Changing the crew scarcity setting during a game wouldn't update the crew limits shown in the tooltips in the Fame & Reputation tab of the career log.
  • Bugfix: The okay/cancel buttons on most text entry dialogs weren't properly translated from English and didn't have functional hotkeys.

