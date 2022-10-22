Beta Update 2022.10.22

- Tweaked shield VFX colors.
- Added a note when loading a custom starter ship for Career mode that explains that blueprint costs have been added to the ship prices.
- Minor fixes to the Russian translation.
- A couple of built-in ship updates.
- Bugfix: Crew sprites could get "stuck" in Engine Rooms after the crew leaves it.
- Bugfix: Changing the crew scarcity setting during a game wouldn't update the crew limits shown in the tooltips in the Fame & Reputation tab of the career log.
- Bugfix: The okay/cancel buttons on most text entry dialogs weren't properly translated from English and didn't have functional hotkeys.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 22 October 2022
