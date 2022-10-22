- Global Leaderboards have been added, please consider them to be alpha features atm. I left them visible for you to check out (instead of hiding them until I know they're working contrary to the in-game change-log), maybe not the best call haha, they're in the global menu on the main board for now
- Note that we're just showing the top 25 avatar rankings and most avatars don't have scores yet, that's because we're still testing the authentication system for matches. I may wipe these at any time during early access so try not to get too attached to them yet 😉 Stats are by avatar, and yes, each steam account can have multiple avatars
- Ranking is generated based on wins vs losses, ties carry no weight. If avatars have no score then it's simply the order in which the avatar was created, those will fly off the ranking pretty fast as authenticated matches get up and running
- BUG fix, big thanks to @RiverStyx for reporting an issue that reset a match after about 20 seconds. This was caused by the guest skipping their ringwalk and should now be resolved.
Era of Combat: Boxing update for 22 October 2022
Update and Patch (00.80a) Early Leaderboards & Bug fix
