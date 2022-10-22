- Corrected cursor lighting up prior to candles being lit.
- Photo progress errors for Spruce St. corrected.
- Corrected clipping issues identified in the woods on Spruce St.
- Adjusted Car's attenuation radius while they are driving on Spruce St.
- Corrected missing audio track (12) from ghost on Spruce.
- Mitigated likelihood of ghosts getting locked in place.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 22 October 2022
Patch 0.02.021 is live! Minor Fixes.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
