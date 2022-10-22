 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 22 October 2022

Patch 0.02.021 is live! Minor Fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 9778374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrected cursor lighting up prior to candles being lit.
  • Photo progress errors for Spruce St. corrected.
  • Corrected clipping issues identified in the woods on Spruce St.
  • Adjusted Car's attenuation radius while they are driving on Spruce St.
  • Corrected missing audio track (12) from ghost on Spruce.
  • Mitigated likelihood of ghosts getting locked in place.

Changed files in this update

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Content Depot 1872861
