Racingmaybe update for 22 October 2022

Update 35b

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where in multiplayer any message would overflow an important buffer.
  • Increased max-income in multiplayer from $200 per turn to $250 per turn.
  • Made penalty for being slower than your opponent by 5 seconds less harsh generally, but in extreme cases, worse.
  • Fixed the OP bonus, at the 15th Lighter Pistons tile, called "Sticky Clutch" by making it, as it was originally intended, more powerful. Basically it would previously act as if the tachometer was pointing at the original top rpm, but now it will actually point at the highest possible rpm. Behind the scenes of course.
  • Buffed the bonus for having 5 block tiles by removing the additional kg you would get, so now you only get HP.

